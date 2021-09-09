Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live stream, time, date, how to watch

On Thursday night in the NFL kickoff game at Raymond James Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their quest to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since Brady led the New England Patriots to consecutive titles during the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

As Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, enters an astonishing 22nd NFL season, his counterpart on the Cowboys' sideline - Dak Prescott - will play for the first time since suffering a severe injury last October. Prescott's surgically repaired ankle isn't the only health concern surrounding the quarterback, as he also strained his throwing shoulder in training camp.

The Buccaneers return all 22 starters on offense and defense, and are among the preseason favorites to reach Super Bowl 56. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are coming off a disappointing 6-10 season, but expectations are high for "America's Team" in 2021.

Tom Brady enters the 2021 NFL season chasing his eighth Super Bowl title.

Here's everything you need to know for Thursday night's NFL kickoff game:

What time does Cowboys vs. Buccaneers start?

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET. "Football Night in America" pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on?

The game will be broadcast on NBC. Al Michaels (play by play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst) and Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter) serve as the broadcast crew.

How can I watch Cowboys vs. Buccaneers online via live stream?

Fans can watch the game on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App.

