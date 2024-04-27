How do the Dallas Cowboys surprise second-day draft picks fit with 2024 team?

Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft was about multiple picks, not one specific pick for the Dallas Cowboys.

After trading back in the first round from No. 24 to 29 with the Detroit Lions, netting an extra third-round pick while also filling a need by taking to Oklahoma left tackle Tyler Guyton, the Cowboys took advantage of their extra draft capital with three picks that should make impacts in 2024.

The Cowboys started off with Western Michigan defensive end Marshawn Kneeland with their first pick on Friday, the second round, 56th overall.

While possibility an unknown among Cowboys fans, Kneeland was a favorite for draft experts because of his physical and violent pass rushing style.

At 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, he runs the 40-yard dash in 4.75 seconds. He will give the Cowboys immediate rotational depth at defensive end behind DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons, while helping third-year veteran Sam Williams replace the departed Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler, both signed with the Washington Commanders in free agency.

Kneeland did not have a lot of communication with the Cowboys in pre-draft process and was surprised by the pick, though he did meet with them informally at the NFL Scouting Combine.

How does he describe his game?

“Violent, physical, high motor, high effort. I always find a way to get to the ball,” Kneeland said.

The Cowboys followed with Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe with their first pick in the third round, 73rd overall.

A two-time, back-to-back Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year, Beebe was the first consensus first-team All-American offensive lineman in Kansas State football history.

He is experienced and versatile with more than 40 career starts and playing experience at left tackle, left guard, right guard, and right tackle.

“I would say I’m a pretty nasty guy,” Beebe said. “I’m a dude that tries to dirt people anytime I can.”

The big question: Can Beebe be option for the Cowboys at center?

The Cowboys lost center Tyler Biadasz to the Commanders in free agency.

Brock Hoffman, an undrafted free agent from 2022, is the current projected starter.

He will have to hold off competition from the 6-4, 335-pound Beebe, who worked at center during the pre-draft process with offensive guru Duke Manyweather next to the Sports Academy next to the Cowboys headquarters at the Star in Frisco.

“It is definitely something we’ve talked about,” Beebe said of possibly moving to center. “I’m gonna do whatever the team needs me to do to win.”

The Cowboys finished Friday by drafting Notre Dame Marist Liufau with the No. 87 overall pick in third round.

It’s another pick at a need position for new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer who wants to get bigger at linebacker and better against the run.

Liufau was actually better at Notre Dame against the pass than he was against the run. Most experts had him going in the sixth or seventh round.

Clearly, the Cowboys felt different.

Liufau, a two-year starter at Notre Dame, said he is a violent and physical linebacker who can run sideline to sideline.

He should make an immediate impact on special teams.

“I know it will be my ticket on the field as a rookie,” Liufau said. “That’s one of my first goals to excel on special teams and earn the respect of the team and organization.”

The Cowboys didn’t missed out on getting a running back and will likely target that position on the final day of the draft.

The Cowboys finish the draft on Saturday with pick No. 174 in the fifth round, 216 in the sixth round and 233 and 244 in the seventh round.