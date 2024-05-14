Dallas Cowboys superstar named president of Bleacher Report’s B/R Gridiron

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons and Bleacher Report announced a multi-year extension on Tuesday which made the ex-Defensive Rookie of the Year the president of B/R Gridiron.

B/R Gridiron is the No. 1 digital sports publisher on NFL Sundays according to the release and Parsons will help oversee content strategy, new programming and design merchandise for its approximately 2.5 million fans.

Parsons will continue his show “The Edge with Micah Parsons,” and spoke on the collaboration between him and Bleacher Report in a press release that announced the extension.

“Working with Bleacher Report on The Edge has given me the desire to want to share my view of the game even more,” said Parsons, “Being able to create something dynamic for fans alongside a content team like B/R Gridiron, is a chance for me to flex different muscles than the ones I’m using each week on the field, plus it will just be fun.”

Parsons also announced a new deal with Adidas on Monday that will see him wear select Adidas apparel and footwear on the gridiron.