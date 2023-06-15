Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl memories as drought reaches 10,000 days (and counting)

Barry Werner
·2 min read
1

Long time between rings

The Dallas Cowboys won Super Bowl XXX on Jan. 28, 1996. Dallas hasn’t won an NFL championship since. Starting with the day following the win and moving to the present, it has been 10,000 days since America’s Team has ruled.

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Getty Images
Getty Images

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Cowboys' Super Bowl memories

Story originally appeared on List Wire

Recommended Stories