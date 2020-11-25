Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul dies at 54
The Dallas Cowboys’ strength and conditioning Markus Paul, who had a medical episode at the team’s facility Tuesday, died on Wednesday, the team announced.
Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul, 54, died this evening.
Jerry Jones: “Our hearts are broken.” pic.twitter.com/Sh54QjDOqb
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 25, 2020
Per a statement from the Cowboys: “The organization extends its prayers and support to the Paul family, and the team will recognize and remember Markus, a valued and loved member of the Cowboys Family, prior to the Thanksgiving Day game tomorrow afternoon.”
“The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was a loved and valued member of our family. He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room and throughout The Star,” owner Jerry Jones said. “His passion for his work and his enthusiasm for life earned him great respect and admiration from all of our players and the entire organization. We offer our love and support to his family in this very difficult time. Our hearts are broken for his family and all of the individuals whose lives he touched and made better.”
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Paul joined the Cowboys in 2018 as an assistant to Mike Woicik and was named the strength and conditioning coordinator upon McCarthy’s arrival as coach. Paul played five years as a defensive back in the NFL with the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1989-93 after four seasons at Syracuse, where he was a two-time All-American.
He entered the coaching ranks in 1998 with the New Orleans Saints and then spent five seasons with the New England Patriots’ strength staff under Woicik from 2000-04. In 2005 and ’06, Paul was the director of physical development and head strength and conditioning coach for the New York Jets.
He spent 11 seasons with the New York Giants as an assistant strength coach before joining the Cowboys.