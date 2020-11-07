And the Dallas Cowboys’ starter at QB in Week 9 will be …

The Dallas Cowboys are dipping deep into the depths of NFL quarterbacks for their game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. America’s Team, which is fading, will start Garrett Gilbert at QB.

Garrett who? Well, one of the interesting nuggets about Gilbert is his dad, Gale, is the quarterback who was on five Super Bowl losers in a row. That would be four with Buffalo and one with the San Diego Chargers.

Garrett Gilbert doesn’t have to worry about adding to his family’s legacy in 2020. He will be lucky to survive against the Steelers’ defense.

Per NFL.com:

Gilbert was on the Browns’ practice squad when he was surprisingly signed by the Cowboys in the aftermath of Dak Prescott’s injury. Gilbert was brought in to be QB3 behind Andy Dalton and rookie Ben DiNucci. After Dalton also went down and DiNucci struggled, Gilbert took the majority of reps in practice this week ahead of Cooper Rush, who’s backed up Prescott since 2017.

Gilbert, who’s been with seven teams since the Rams selected him in the sixth round of the 2014 draft, has attempted just six passes in the NFL. Now the former Alliance of American Football star is in line to start for America’s Team.

Dallas Cowboys.com adds some more background:

It’s been “quite the journey” for Gilbert, a former sixth-round pick by the Rams who has been on rosters and/or practice squads for seven NFL teams since 2014. Before joining the Browns in 2019, he also played for the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football.

The Austin, Texas native actually contemplated a move to coaching at his alma mater, SMU, before the Panthers called in 2017.

He believes his time with multiple teams actually benefits him in a situation like this one: preparing for a potential start on short notice.