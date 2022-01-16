Cowboys misspell Leighton Vander Esch's last name on jersey for 49ers game

The Dallas Cowboys picked one of the worst times for a typo.

The Cowboys misspelled the last name of linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on his jersey for Sunday’s wild-card playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Though they came close to spelling it right, it didn’t take fans long to notice the error at AT&T Stadium.

Leighton Vander Esch's name is misspelled on his jersey 🧐 pic.twitter.com/IwU1kHhAXi — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 16, 2022

Vander Esch finished the regular season with 77 total tackles, the most he’s had since his rookie season, and one interception. The 27-year-old, who the Cowboys took with the No. 19 overall pick in 2018, is in the final year of his initial four-year, $11.8 million deal with the team.

Though a member of the Cowboys equipment staff likely just slipped up, the mistake is actually fairly common. The New York Knicks butchered Immanuel Quickley’s last name on his jersey just last month.

As far as typos go, it seems Vander Esch got off pretty easy.