Dallas Cowboys sign linebacker Willie Harvey and cornerback Gareon Conley from UFL

The Dallas Cowboys released their training camp dates on Monday and on Tuesday they added two more players required to report to Oxnard, Calif., on July 24.

The Cowboys signed United Football League standout linebacker Willie Harvey and cornerback Gareon Conley.

Harvey led the UFL in tackles this past season and was named a first-team All-UFL performer for the St. Louis BattleHawks.

Conley, a former first-round pick of the Raiders in 2017, has spent the last three seasons with the DC Defenders, two in the XFL and one in the UFL.

The Cowboys are hoping to the tap into the success they have from the spring leagues the past two seasons with return specialist KaVontae Turpin and kicker Brandon Aubrey from the USFL. Both made All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in their first year with the Cowboys.

Harvey has been in and out of the NFL over the last five years. He went undrafted in 2019 but signed with the Browns, where he spent some time on the practice squad and active roster. Over the next three years, he played in just four games in Cleveland.

He eventually signed with the BattleHawks in 2023 as part of the XFL and stayed with the team as it transitioned to the UFL this past season.

Harvey adds to revamped linebacker unit that is led by free agent signee Erik Kendricks in the middle and DeMavion Overshown on the weak side.

Harvey should be an instant contributor no special teams.

Conley played in 31 games from 2017-19 in the NFL with 26 starts, playing mostly with the Raiders. He spent part of 2019 with the Texans.

He gives some experienced depth at cornerback behind starters Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland and Jourdan Lewis.

Rookies and veterans are required to report on Wednesday, July 24.

The Cowboys don’t break camp until August 22, making this the longest California camp in the history of the franchise.

They Cowboys will play two preseason away games against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 11 and against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 17 before finishing with their lone home preseason game at AT&T Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Aug. 24.