Dallas Cowboys sign first-round pick Micah Parsons to fully guaranteed four-year deal

First-round pick Micah Parsons has finally been signed, sealed and the delivered to the Dallas Cowboys.

Per sources, the Cowboys and Parsons agreed to terms on a fully guaranteed four-year deal on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but it’s projected to be worth $17 million over four years.

The Cowboys selected Parsons with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft to help shore up a defense that gave up more points than any unit in franchise history in 2020 and allowed the second-most yards and rushing yards ever.

Parsons, who opted out of playing for Penn State last season, had 191 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 26 games over his first two years at school.

He will start out at middle linebacker but the Cowboys see him as a multi-dimensional player and will also use him as a designated pass rusher in new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s scheme.

“Just creating havoc, creating disruption,” Parsons said of his pass rush role. “Being able to create that excitement, momentum change, a chance to get the ball out and get it back to our explosive offense. That’s kind of what I like about pass rushing.”

The Cowboys plan to use Parsons all around the formation. He will rush from the edge and blitz from off the ball. He will cover backs and tight ends in space. And will be asked to stop the run and make the calls at middle linebacker.

“Honestly, the last two weeks have been a big transition phase for me,” Parsons said. “Obviously learning more checks, being more vocal, playing a new position, actually playing multiple positions. It has been pretty hectic for me, but I think each and every day I’m picking up something and just going out there making early mistakes. That way I’m creating a base and a ground, getting ready for camp.”

With Parsons signed to a contract, the Cowboys still need to get deals done with second-round pick Kelvin Joseph and third-round picks Osa Odighizuwa, Chauncey Golston and Nahshon Wright before the start of training camp in July.