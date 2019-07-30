With Ezekiel Elliott holding out, Cowboys reach deal to bring Alfred Morris back to Dallas

Ezekiel Elliott has yet to arrive at training camp in Southern California amid a contract dispute, so the Dallas Cowboys — at least for now — have turned elsewhere.

The Cowboys reached a one-year deal to bring running back Alfred Morris back to Dallas, the team announced on Monday. He is expected to arrive at their training camp in Oxnard, California, on Monday night to officially sign the deal, filling up their final roster spot.

Morris spent two seasons with the Cowboys in 2016 and 2017, and served as their starting running back in 2017 when Elliott was serving a six-game suspension. He ran for 547 yards that year and had one touchdown, averaging nearly five yards per carry.

The 30-year-old — who was selected by the Washington Redskins in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL draft — spent last season on a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, where he racked up 428 yards on 111 carries and two touchdowns in 12 games.

The Cowboys reportedly tendered what they believed to be a “solid offer” to Elliott on Monday afternoon, however have not yet heard back from the 24-year-old. Instead, Elliott left Dallas for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Monday to go train at his agent’s property, something he did during his 2017 suspension.

While Ezekiel Elliott waits in Mexico for a new contract, the Dallas Cowboys struck a deal with running back Alfred Morris on Monday night. (Al Pereira/Getty Images)

