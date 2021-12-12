Dallas Cowboys shipped own benches to FedEx Field for Week 14 matchup

Hot seats at FedEx Field? Dallas ships own benches to Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team's sideline was full of hot seats as recently as Halloween. But now riding a four-game winning streak entering their Week 14 matchup against their NFC East rivals, it's Dallas who wants the hot seat on their side.

After hearing from the Seahawks that the benches' heat on the away sidelines kept going in and out during Washington's 17-15 Week 12 win on Nov. 29, the Cowboys shipped some heated benches of their own to FedEx Field ahead of Sunday's contest, ESPN's Todd Archer reported.

As if the #Cowboys couldn’t be any more contemptible, they flew in their own sideline benches for the game … first time and only team that’s ever done that at FedEx … wild #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/Qu46kPmP5P — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) December 12, 2021

Per Archer, Dallas partnered with a Cleveland-based company called Dragon Seats to get the heated benches to Landover, Maryland.

Of course, the Cowboys don't need the extra heat down in Texas. Yet, with the temperature sputtering throughout the mid-30's and 40's in mid-Dec. football action, seat warmers aren't an advantage the world's richest sports franchise were willing to miss out on.

At 8-4, Dallas has had control of the NFC East for most of the 2021 season. But as the Burgundy and Gold have gained confidence and improved to 6-6, a home win for coach Ron Rivera's men would turn the division on its head.

If faulty heated benches won't stop Dak Prescott's explosive offense, it'll have to be the next-man-up mentality for Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's group.