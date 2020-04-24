Dallas Cowboys select CeeDee Lamb in 2020 NFL Draft: A great addition to an already deep WR group

With the 17th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys select CeeDee Lamb, wide receiver, Oklahoma!

[Create or join a 2020 Yahoo Fantasy Football League for free today]

Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon keeps this simple: This is a huge win for the Dallas Cowboys. It’s not every day that a potentially transcendent receiver just falls into your lap, but that’s exactly what happened.

Is Lamb a luxury pick for this team? Sure, but Harmon thinks there’s a lot to like here for fantasy purposes.

With a ceiling that could liken him to DeAndre Hopkins, Lamb is another weapon that could catapult Dak Prescott into not only the upper tier of fantasy quarterbacks — he could be QB1 by the time the fantasy season over.

That said, Lamb’s presence does damper the outlooks of Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. Check out the rest of his take in the video above.