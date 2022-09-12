Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle with Broncos will end in heartbreak for the Seahawks

Associated Press

Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Pittsburgh Steelers kept kicking the door open against the Cincinnati Bengals. Chris Boswell kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired in overtime and the Steelers overcame T.J. Watt’s injury late in the fourth quarter to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in a sloppy season opener for both teams Sunday. Watt and Fitzpatrick had two of four interceptions off Joe Burrow, who rebounded from a lousy start and rallied Cincinnati from a 17-6 halftime deficit.