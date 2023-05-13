Dallas Cowboys schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
A record of 12-5 will usually win you a division, but not for the Dallas Cowboys. After finishing the season 12-5, the Dallas Cowboys had made it to the NFC Divisional round and lost to the San Francisco 49ers. After this loss, there were numerous calls from fans to fire Head Coach Mike McCarthy, rather the Cowboys fired five assistants and kept McCarthy at the helm. If the Cowboys do not perform, could this be the end of McCarthy in Dallas? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Cowboys’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Cowboys 2022 Record: 12-5 (Loss in Divisional Round)
Head Coach: Mike McCarthy
Key Players: Dak Prescott (QB), Micah Parsons (LB), Trevon Diggs (CB)
Dallas Cowboys schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/10 at New York Giants, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 2: 9/17 vs. New York Jets, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 3: 9/24 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 4: 10/1 vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 PM, fOX
Week 5: 10/8 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 6: 10/16 at Los Angeles Chargers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 7: BYE WEEK
Week 8: 10/29 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 9: 11/5 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 10: 11/12 vs. New York Giants, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 11: 11/19 at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 12: 11/23 vs. Washington Commanders (Thursday), 4:30 PM, CBS
Week 13: 11/30 vs. Seattle Seahawks (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 14: 12/10 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 15: 12/17 at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 16: 12/24 at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 17: 12/30 vs. Detroit Lions (Saturday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC
Week 18: TBD at Washington Commanders, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Sunday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Giants
Sunday Night Football: Week 5 vs. 49ers
Monday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Chargers
Thursday Night Football: Week 13 vs. Seahawks
Sunday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Eagles
Saturday Night Football: Week 17 vs. Lions
Dallas Cowboys schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk