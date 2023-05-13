A record of 12-5 will usually win you a division, but not for the Dallas Cowboys. After finishing the season 12-5, the Dallas Cowboys had made it to the NFC Divisional round and lost to the San Francisco 49ers. After this loss, there were numerous calls from fans to fire Head Coach Mike McCarthy, rather the Cowboys fired five assistants and kept McCarthy at the helm. If the Cowboys do not perform, could this be the end of McCarthy in Dallas? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Cowboys’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Dallas Cowboys schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Giants

Sunday Night Football: Week 5 vs. 49ers

Monday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Chargers

Thursday Night Football: Week 13 vs. Seahawks

Sunday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Eagles

Saturday Night Football: Week 17 vs. Lions

Dallas Cowboys schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk