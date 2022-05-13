Dallas Cowboys schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dallas CowboysLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Dak PrescottLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Cowboys were one of the best regular season teams of 2021, winning the NFC East at 12-5 with the help of a healthy Dak Prescott. But the team suffered an early playoff exit, losing 23-17 in the Wild Card round vs San Francisco. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Cowboys’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Cowboys 2021 record: 12-5 (lost Wild Card)
Head coach: Mike McCarthy
Key players: Dak Prescott (QB), Ezekiel Elliott (RB), Micah Parsons (LB)
RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule
Cowboys schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 vs. Buccaneers, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 2: 9/18 vs. Bengals, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 3: 9/26 at Giants, 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC
Week 4: 10/2 vs. Commanders, 1 PM, Fox
Week 5: 10/9 at Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 6: 10/16 at Eagles, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 7: 10/23 vs. Lions, 1 PM, CBS
Week 8: 10/30 vs. Bears, 1 PM, Fox
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: 11/13 at Packers, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 11: 11/20 at Vikings, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 12: 11/24 vs. Giants, 4:30 PM, Fox
Week 13: 12/4 vs. Colts, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 14: 12/11 vs. Texans, 1 PM, Fox
Week 15: 12/18 at Jaugars, 1 PM, Fox
Week 16: 12/24 vs. Eagles, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 17: 12/20, at Titans, 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime
Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8, at Commanders, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Sunday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Buccaneers, Week 6 at Eagles, Week 13 vs. Colts
Monday Night Football: Week 3 at Giants
Thursday Night Football: Week 17 at Titans
RELATED: 2022 NFL schedule: All 32 teams’ home openers
Dallas Cowboys schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk