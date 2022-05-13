Dallas Cowboys schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The Cowboys were one of the best regular season teams of 2021, winning the NFC East at 12-5 with the help of a healthy Dak Prescott. But the team suffered an early playoff exit, losing 23-17 in the Wild Card round vs San Francisco. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Cowboys’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Cowboys schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

  • Week 1: 9/11 vs. Buccaneers, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 2: 9/18 vs. Bengals, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 3: 9/26 at Giants, 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC

  • Week 4: 10/2 vs. Commanders, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 5: 10/9 at Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox

  • Week 6: 10/16 at Eagles, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 7: 10/23 vs. Lions, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 8: 10/30 vs. Bears, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 9: BYE

  • Week 10: 11/13 at Packers, 4:25 PM, Fox

  • Week 11: 11/20 at Vikings, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 12: 11/24 vs. Giants, 4:30 PM, Fox

  • Week 13: 12/4 vs. Colts, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 14: 12/11 vs. Texans, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 15: 12/18 at Jaugars, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 16: 12/24 vs. Eagles, 4:25 PM, Fox

  • Week 17: 12/20, at Titans, 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime

  • Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8, at Commanders, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Buccaneers, Week 6 at Eagles, Week 13 vs. Colts

  • Monday Night Football: Week 3 at Giants

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 17 at Titans

Dallas Cowboys schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

