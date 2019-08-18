Cowboys owner Jerry Jones impressed with RB Tony Pollard: ‘Zeke who?’

The Dallas Cowboys are still without star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is holding out amid a contract dispute with the organization.

In the meantime, the team has turned to rookie Tony Pollard, who impressed in the Cowboys’ preseason game on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Rams at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

Pollard, who racked up 941 rushing yards and nearly 1,300 receiving yards in three seasons at Memphis, had three solid gains in their opening series and capped the 13-play, 97-yard drive with a touchdown.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked after the game if Pollard was his “best negotiator” in terms of getting a deal done with Elliott — something it appears both sides have yet to make significant progress on.

“Zeke who?” Jones answered.

But... this is the full "Zeke who?" sound bite from Jerry, complete with the necessary context of his follow-up to the joke, saying the #Cowboys need both Zeke Elliott and Tony Pollard. pic.twitter.com/yDiZnlwwke — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 18, 2019

He was obviously joking, and made it abundantly clear that he was joking after the laughter died down.

Jones isn’t trying to replace Elliott with Pollard, and he knows replacing Elliott is no easy task. Pollard still has work to do, too, which Jones said was evident after a crucial missed block on Saturday night.

So far, though, Jones has been extremely impressed. He thinks that Pollard could be a solid piece for the Cowboys’ offense this season alongside Elliott — and clearly still sounds optimistic that a deal will get done.

“(Pollard) knows exactly what to do and he knows how to do it,” Jones said. “It is, he goes out there and he plays to that level. If he continues this through the next several weeks, he’s going to be right in the middle of it early. And that’ll really compliment what we’re doing with Zeke.

“Not replace that, and I mean that. Not replace that, and nobody be getting cute here. But it’d certainly be a great complement to have a great running game with … I can picture those guys in the same sets at the same time out there and really giving those defenses fits.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been impressed with running back Tony Pollard, and thinks he could be a solid piece next to Ezekiel Elliott this season. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

