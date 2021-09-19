Dallas Cowboys are on the road, but SoFi Stadium sounds more like AT&T Stadium West

The Dallas Cowboys are playing on the road, but it might not look like it at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The Cowboys Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers looks and sounds a lot like AT&T Stadium.

Early reports from the stadium before the 3:25 p.m. start indicated that plenty of Cowboys fans wee in attendance.

Of course, the Cowboys have always had a large contingent of fans in Southern California with their history of holding training camp there, most recently in Oxnard.

As Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left the field after pregame warmups he tossed a towel to a large group of Cowboys fans.

It’s the Chargers home opener at SoFi Stadium, which opened up a year ago. The Chargers relocated to Los Angeles from San Diego for the 2017 season. They played the 2017-19 seasons at the Stubhub Center in Carson, Calif.

This will be a Cowboys home game at SoFi Stadium. Loud cheers as Cowboys come on field for pre-game warm ups — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 19, 2021

Something to keep an eye on for the TV broadcast: the number of Cowboys fans in attendance. Walking into SoFi Stadium, the breakdown of jerseys/hats/t-shirts might have been 70-30 Cowboys. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 19, 2021