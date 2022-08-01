Dallas Cowboys remain world’s most valuable sports franchise, hold healthy lead on No. 2

The Dallas Cowboys still rule the world in one area, even if it’s not on the gridiron.

Jerry Jones’ Cowboys are the world’s most valuable sports franchise, valued at $7.64 billion, according to Sportico.

The New York Yankees are the second most valuable sports franchise at $7 billion, about $630 million less than the Cowboys.

Title odds from @PointsBetUSA are a great addition to the @sportico franchise valuations "wheel." pic.twitter.com/TrQfyO99mp — Kurt Badenhausen (@kbadenhausen) August 1, 2022

The Cowboys have held Sportico’s top spot the past three years, including valuations of $6.92 billion in 2021 and $6.43 billion in 2020.



The 32-team NFL average valuation is $4.14 billion.

Sportico’s rankings formula consists of the sum of the fair-market value of an NFL franchise combined with the value of team-related businesses and real estate holdings.

Six NFL teams are worth $5 billion or more, including the Los Angeles Rams ($5.91 billion), New England Patriots ($5.88 billion), New York Giants ($5.73 billion), and San Francisco 49ers ($5.18 billion), and Chicago Bears ($5 billion).



The Cincinnati Bengals are the lowest-valued team at $2.84 billion.

According to Sportico, 16 NFL franchises are worth at least $4 billion. There are only seven total worth as much in the nation’s other sports leagues, including four MLB teams and three NBA teams.

Sportico’s 2022 NFL Valuations

(In billions)

1. Dallas Cowboys, $7.64



2. Los Angeles Rams, $5.91



3. New England Patriots, $5.88



4. New York Giants, $5.73



5. San Francisco 49ers, $5.18



6. Chicago Bears, $5



7. New York Jets, $4.8



8. Washington Commanders, $4.78



9. Philadelphia Eagles, $4.7



10. Denver Broncos, $4.65



11. Houston Texans, $4.63



12. Seattle Seahawks, $4.385



13. Pittsburgh Steelers, $4.26



14. Green Bay Packers, $4.19



15. Las Vegas Raiders, $4.08



16. Miami Dolphins, $4.06



17. Atlanta Falcons, $3.88



18. Minnesota Vikings, $3.72



19. Los Angeles Chargers, $3.62



20. Kansas City Chiefs, $3.54



21. Baltimore Ravens, $3.435



22. Carolina Panthers, $3.36



23. Tennessee Titans, $3.29



24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $3.28



25. New Orleans Saints, $3.26



26. Indianapolis Colts, $3.245



27. Cleveland Browns, $3.18



28. Arizona Cardinals, $3.165



29. Buffalo Bills, $2.99



30. Jacksonville Jaguars, $2.94



31. Detroit Lions, $2.86



32. Cincinnati Bengals, $2.84