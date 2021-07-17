Dallas Cowboys release former LSU Tiger Rashard Robinson

It appears as though former LSU Tigers cornerback Rashard Robinson will have to find yet another team to play in the NFL for 2021.

According to Patrik Walker of CBS Sports, the Dallas Cowboys released Rashard Robinson on Saturday. Rashard was a fourth-round draft selection of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2016 NFL draft. He spent 2016 and part of 2017 with the team before being traded to the New York Jets.

After being suspended for 10 games of the 2019 season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, he was released by the Jets on May 10, 2019. This coming off a four-game suspension in 2018. After being re-instated in March of 2020, he signed with the Cowboys on Sept. 15, 2020.

The #Cowboys have released Rashard Robinson (CB — not Reggie). See thread below, as this was expected to occur. https://t.co/5tHNNSGhtP — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) July 17, 2021

The NFL announced another suspension for the former Tiger on April 20, 2021, for two games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Robinson is no stranger to disciplinary action as he was suspended multiple times as a member of the Tigers football program.

Robinson became expendable due to the amount of talent on the Cowboys roster after his latest suspension. In the 2020 NFL draft, they added former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs and this past draft added Kentucky’s Kelvin Joseph.

It remains to be seen if Robinson will earn another shot in the NFL.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.