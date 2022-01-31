Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb added to Pro Bowl; Dak Prescott declines invite

In this article:

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb was added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster on Monday.

But Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott declined an invitation to play in Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Lamb replaces Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, who advanced to the Super Bowl.

Lamb joins Cowboys teammates Micah Parsons, cornerback Trevon Diggs, left tackle Tyron Smith, right guard Zack Martin, and punter Bryan Anger.

Prescott most likely turned down the opportunity, a source said, because of the 2021 season in which he dealt with ankle and calf injuries. Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson were added to replace Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

It’s the first Pro Bowl appearance for Lamb, Diggs and Anger.