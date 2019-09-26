Dak Prescott never got the spicy nuggets he wanted during Dallas’ win against Miami

Dak Prescott never got his spicy chicken nuggets from Wendy’s.

During the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-6 win against the Miami Dolphins at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Prescott was heard on an NFL microphone talking about the nuggets’ return to the fast food restaurant in the middle of the huddle — just seconds after calling out a play.

“Oh, spicy nuggets are back,” Prescott said during the game. “I might have to stop on the way home.”

Prescott said on Thursday, though, that he still hasn’t made the trek to a Wendy’s.

“I think I just saw an ad and said it,” Prescott said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Unfortunately, didn’t get the nuggets.”

Naturally, his teammates have made fun of him a bit this week. Jason Witten even half expects Prescott to have an endorsement deal with Wendy’s done in the coming days.

While it may look as if Prescott’s head is elsewhere during a moment like that, Witten said that’s absolutely not the case. Prescott knows what he’s doing, he said, and still has the ability to have some fun on the field.

“[He has the] ability to lock in and then keep a little bit of personality … He’s relaxed, he’s calm out there,” Witten said, via ESPN. “I believe he prepares during the week and then he doesn’t overthink it when he gets in those moments.”

