Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott out at least several weeks, will need surgery on hand
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be out at least several weeks and will need surgery on his right hand after injuring it late in Sunday night’s 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay, owner Jerry Jones said after the game.
Prescott appeared to hit his right hand against Buccaneers edge rusher Shaquil Barrett and left the game with 6:02 remaining.
Prescott struggled mightily before the injury as he completed just 14 of his 29 passes for 134 yards. He was intercepted by Antoine Winfield and had a few more that were close to being intercepted.
The Cowboys offense was showered with boos on at least two occasions as Dallas trailed 19-3.
Cooper Rush replaced Prescott after the injury and also was largely ineffective. Rush finished 7-of-13 for 64 yards.