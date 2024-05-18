Dallas Cowboys player Tyler Guyton attends Manor Senior High School pep rally

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday, former Manor ISD student turned Dallas Cowboys football player Tyler Guyton hosted a pep rally for the district.

Guyton was a First Round NFL Draft Pick last month, and his hometown is Manor, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys Offensive Tackle Tyler Guyton to attend a pep rally at Manor Senior High School | KXAN photo/Todd Bailey

During the rally, he spoke to students and staff and shared his excitement for his selection to the Dallas Cowboys with the community.

“I think it was my destiny…. it just worked out perfectly,” Guyton said.

If you are unfamiliar with Guyton, he is hard to miss on the field. The 6’8” left tackle weighs in at around 320 pounds.

