Dallas Cowboys to play Cleveland Browns in Week 1

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Though the NFL schedule is not out yet, Cowboys fans were treated to an early peek at their first game.

The Dallas Cowboys will head to Cleveland to play the Browns in Week 1 on Sept. 8 at 3:25 p.m. This marks the first time in five years FOX starts a season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Additionally, the game will mark Tom Brady’s FOX Sports broadcasting debut.

