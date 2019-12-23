Plane issues strand Dallas Cowboys at stadium after loss in Philadelphia

The Dallas Cowboys team buses outside Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Henry Bushnell/Yahoo Sports)

PHILADELPHIA — Almost three hours after their 17-9 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia, the Dallas Cowboys were still stuck at Lincoln Financial Field due to issues with the team’s plane.

As of 10:25 p.m., Cowboys players and staffers were aboard their team bus, but the bus was sitting motionless outside the stadium, at the loading dock, with officials scrambling to make alternative travel arrangements.

An official at the scene told Yahoo Sports that the Cowboys’ plane was “inoperable.”

“We’re gonna be here a while,” a policeman said through the window of his truck.

However, shortly thereafter, the buses did depart. According to reports, the issue with the original plane was resolved, and the Cowboys will be able to get home to Dallas Sunday night.

Prior to the fix, according to stadium staffers, plans were being made for the Cowboys to return to the visiting locker room to wait out the delay. Fortunately for all involved, that wasn’t necessary.