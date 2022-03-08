Dallas Cowboys to place franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz, a Dak Prescott favorite

The Dallas Cowboys enter the league year turnover facing the contract expiration of several pass catchers and pass rushers.

But a confluence of factors led them to a decision that clarified last week: The club plans to place its franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz, a person with knowledge of the team's plans told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss personnel moves that were not official.

The tag, worth roughly $10.9 million, lands on a contributor who hasn’t missed a game in three years. Schultz has caught 154 passes for 1,545 yards and 12 touchdowns. The 2018 fourth-round selection out of Stanford is coming off his most productive season in 2021, with 808 yards and eight touchdowns thanks in large part to an impressive 75% catch rate.

Quarterback Dak Prescott will be glad to reunite with one of his most reliable targets. The Cowboys offense will also benefit from a cerebral, detail-oriented player who consistently is the last seen leaving practice after extra work on the JUGS machine. Schultz’s opportunities expanded in early 2020 when fellow tight end Blake Jarwin suffered an ACL tear in the season opener.

Dalton Schultz has career highs in receptions (78), yards (808) and touchdowns (8) in 2021.

“He was definitely a guy that’s very smart, very detailed, always asked good questions, a lot of questions early in the process,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said of Schultz during the season. “His leadership has been growing with his performance. So he had an opportunity last year that he’s taken full advantage of.”

Schultz defers credit when levied it.

“(Prescott’s) really been decisive and accurate with his throws, especially on the ones to me,” Schultz said in late December as he caught 83.3% of targets for 224 yards and four touchdowns in the final four regular-season games. “I think it’s just a product of the offense. (Prescott) has a lot of confidence in making those throws. We put a lot of work into stuff like that so I’m glad to see it’s paying off when we need it.”

Schultz was always a player whose production indicated he would draw value this offseason. But the Cowboys’ need to retain him became even more acute after fellow tight end Blake Jarwin underwent offseason hip surgery with serious implications. Jarwin’s 2022 timeline — and football future more broadly — face serious questions, multiple people with knowledge of the procedure confirmed to USA TODAY Sports last week at the NFL combine. McCarthy ominously didn’t include Jarwin when detailing his tight end position over lunch last week. After praising Schultz, he called tight end the Cowboys’ thinnest roster position.

“We don’t have great numbers there,” McCarthy said in Indianapolis. “(Jeremy) Sprinkle contributed this year and we’ve got Sean (McKeon) and Ian (Bunting), two young guys we’re excited about. It takes more than one.

“We can’t have enough of them.”

Sprinkle and McKeon had three and four catches respectively in their inaugural Dallas seasons, McKeon scoring a touchdown in a 36-33 Thanksgiving loss to the Raiders. Bunting played only in one game, for a handful of snaps. Jarwin caught 11 passes for two touchdowns in eight games, but he missed significant time due to the hip injury that eventually needed offseason surgery. Across 2020 and 2021, Jarwin missed 24 games due to injury.

The Cowboys met with tight ends during their 45 formal interviews at the NFL scouting combine last week and are expected to address the position somewhere in the draft next month.

Between now and then, the franchise expects to release veteran Amari Cooper while reaching a long-term extension with receiver Michael Gallup. Second-year star receiver CeeDee Lamb will also remain a flashpoint of fourth-year coordinator Kellen Moore’s offense, Dallas’ run game again anchored by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

But first: Schultz will return. McCarthy will celebrate.

“Dalton Schultz has played a tremendous amount of football for us the last two years,” he said,” and “has been extremely productive.”

