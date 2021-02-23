Dallas Cowboys can place franchise tag on Dak Prescott Tuesday but don’t have cap space

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Let the eventual endgame between the Dallas Cowboys and free agent quarterback Dak Prescott officially begin.

The NFL’s window to place a franchise tag on a player starts Tuesday and runs through March 9.

So look for the Cowboys to intensify negotiations over the next 15 days to hopefully get a deal done with Prescott and avoid using a second franchise tag on him at a cost of $37.7 million for 2021.

As of now, the Cowboys don’t have the cap space to accommodate the tag.

Per NFL Players Association records, the Cowboys are roughly $17.5 million under the NFL’s now projected cap of $180 million.

ESPN has the Cowboys with 14.4 million in cap room and overthecap.com has them at $19 million.

The Cowboys can gain room by signing Prescott to a long-term extension, which would reduce the cap number in 2021 and subsequent years.

That is the ideal solution for all parties involved.

But that is easier said than done, considering the two sides were unable to come to terms the past two offseasons.

And they have shown no progress since the end of last season when Prescott played on the franchise tag of $31.4 million.

The Cowboys must find a way to clear room to fit the tag, if necessary, and then continue to negotiate.

The easiest way to do that is by restructuring the contracts of a few veterans on long-terms deals by converting a portion their base salary into a signing bonus. The cap hit from that bonus can be amortized over the length of the contract, which in turn lowers this year’s cap number.

The Cowboys have used this option over and over again in past years.

In 2020 alone, the Cowboys restructured the deals of guards La’el Collins and Zack Martin, tackle Tyron Smith and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, creating more than $31 million in cap space with the primary purpose of stocking up a war chest to pay Prescott.

All are options to address cap space again, as well as receiver Amari Cooper and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys can also gain $1.5 million in cap room by cutting punter Chris Jones, who missed the final eight games of the 2020 season on injured reserve.

Hunter Niswander replaced him and averaged 47.2 yards on 26 punts to make Jones expendable.

The bottom line is that the doomsday clock is officially starting for the Cowboys and Prescott.

If they don’t get a deal done before March 9 and have to use the franchise tag, they would have until June 15 to finalize a new deal.

It the sides are still unable to come to terms, Prescott would have to play the season on the tag and be roughly six months away from potentially leaving the Cowboys as an unrestricted free agent.

A third tag in 2022 would cost $54 million and be a nonstarter for the Cowboys.

This could possibly force the Cowboys to consider taking a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft in April.

First, however, comes intensified negotiations over the next 15 days, the tag and possible restructures to create cap room.

Recommended Stories

  • Franchise Tag window opens Tuesday, will Prescott be tagged again?

    With the NFL's franchise tag period opening Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rappaport believes the Cowboys want to workout a long-term deal before having to franchise Dak Prescott again.

  • Cowboys hope for long-term deal with Dak Prescott before March 9

    Mike Florio recently explained in a PFT post why the Cowboys need to get a long-term deal completed with Dak Prescott before the franchise-tag deadline March 9. That’s exactly what the team hopes to do, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. The two-week franchise-tag window opens Tuesday, so the clock is ticking on a new deal. [more]

  • Cowboys News and Notes: Pearson’s stern warning, clock starts ticking on Prescott deal

    With the franchise tag period opening on Tuesday, Prescott's situation is front and center. Deion Sanders made his coaching debut Sunday.

  • Back to the well? Panthers release 2 FA who should interest Cowboys

    Two veterans hit the defensive free-agent market thanks to the Carolina Panthers. Should Dallas be interested?

  • Report: Why do the Panthers want to move on from Teddy Bridgewater?

    The Carolina Panthers reportedly want to move on from former Minnesota Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater.

  • The impossible decision the Eagles have to make

    The Eagles put themselves in this position and now they have to figure out their future. By Reuben Frank

  • Jeff Bezos Might Be Targeting NFL's Washington Football Team: Report

    The head of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced earlier this month he would step away from the CEO role of the company he founded. All eyes are on what could be next for Jeff Bezos and a report out Monday could point to the famed entrepreneur taking on the role of NFL owner. What Happened: Bezos has explored taking an ownership position in the NFL's Washington Football Team, according to Front Office Sports. The current Amazon CEO is said to have held talks about buying a stake in the team, which plays in Washington D.C. Three minority owners of the Washington Football Team hired Moag & Co, a Baltimore-based sports investment banking firm to explore a sale. Bezo’s attorney held talks with Moag & Co, according to the report. Current Washington Football majority owner Dan Snyder has claimed an extortion campaign forcing him to sell the team is being wagered. Snyder blocked the sale of a stake in the team by existing owners using his right of first refusal. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) CEO Fred Smith is among the owners of the Washington Football Team that are suing Snyder for blocking the sale. Back in November of 2019, CBS Sports reported Bezos was interested in buying a team and said he "has strong support within the league to eventually join their ranks." Related Link: Jeff Bezos Is The First Person Worth 0B Thanks To Amazon Stock’s Run Why It’s Important: Bezos has made several deals and purchases that point to Washington D.C. being a new key location for the notable entrepreneur. Bezos purchased the Washington Post in 2013. Amazon’s second headquarters is in Arlington, Virginia, located near Washington D.C. Bezos also purchased a 27,000 square feet mansion in Washington D.C. in 2016 and spent $12 million to renovate the home. The Washington Football Team is the eighth-most valuable NFL team, according to Forbes. The team is valued at $3.5 billion and has seen its value rise 8% on an annualized basis over the last several years. The move into NFL team ownership comes as Amazon.com is pushing into sports streaming rights and is considered one of the companies that will make a play at NFL rights coming to market soon. AMZN Price Action: Shares of Amazon were down 2% to $3,180.74 on Monday. Photo credit: DoD by Senior Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz (Released) [Public domain] See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat We Know About Star, Disney's Adult-Oriented Streaming ChannelAfter 1,000% Rise In One Year, Is This Energy Drink Stock Still Worth Buying?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 'Bring out Pence.' Managers at Trump trial reveal new video of Capitol riot that shows threat to VP, lawmakers

    House prosecutors wielded former President Donald Trump's words against him in arguing he should be convicted of inciting insurrection at the Capitol.

  • Fort Worth hospital awarded highest designation for caring for expectant moms, babies

    The designation of maternal care centers is part of a statewide plan to lower Texas’ maternal death rate.

  • Ex-Dallas Cowboys DL hilariously explains why he 'hated' playing for America's Team'

    It may be the offseason, but it's always a good time to laugh at the Cowboys for being whack. By Adam Hermann

  • Why Marcus Mariota may be cut by Raiders rather than traded despite rumors

    The former Heisman winner may be a free agent sooner than later.

  • Cunningham shines, Oklahoma St beats No. 18 Texas Tech in OT

    Cade Cunningham scored 20 points and Oklahoma State got past Texas Tech in overtime, beating the 18th-ranked Red Raiders 74-69 on Monday night.

  • Jonathan Van Ness shares COVID-19 vaccine selfie after his HIV status makes him eligible

    The "Queer Eye" star revealed he is living with HIV in his 2019 memoir.

  • Former Seahawks CB Kemah Siverand charged with felony evading arrest

    Former Seahawks now Raiders cornerback Kemah Siverand has been charged with felony evading arrest over a street racing incident in Houston.

  • Podcast odd couple: Obama, Springsteen in Spotify series

    Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen are teaming up for an eight-episode Spotify podcast series, swapping stories about their upbringings and even a White House singalong around a piano. The first two episodes of “Renegades: Born in the USA,” a conversation recorded in Springsteen's guitar-filled home studio in New Jersey, were made available on Monday. Spotify has moved aggressively in podcasts over the past three years, and made other programming announcements Monday.

  • Texans retaining strength and conditioning coach Mike Eubanks

    Head coach David Culley is keeping another member of the previous regime for his first season with the Texans. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports head strength and conditioning coach Mike Eubanks has received an extension to be a part of the team’s new staff. Eubanks has been with Houston since 2018, initially joining the [more]

  • Albert Pujols' wife backtracks after writing about his upcoming 'last season' in baseball

    Pujols is entering the final year of the historic, backloaded contract he signed with the Angels in 2011.

  • Baron Browning vs Pete Werner: Which LB makes more sense for Cowboys?

    Dan Ruppert and Mike Crum debate which Ohio State Buckeye linebacker is a better fit for the Dallas Cowboys. Baron Browning or Pete Werner.

  • Unmarried couples separated by COVID travel ban seek ‘sweetheart’ exemption from Biden

    Some European countries allow unmarried couples to travel across borders to reunite. Advocates want a similar policy from Joe Biden.

  • How a franchise tag for Dak Prescott could affect Washington's offseason plans

    This is a long shot, yes, but if the Cowboys franchise tag Dak Prescott this offseason, could that give Washington a chance at landing him next offseason? Lets flesh this out.