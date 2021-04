Associated Press

General manager Mike Mayock knew the choice of Alex Leatherwood with the 17th pick in the NFL draft would be controversial as soon as the analysis came in from the pundits on television. The Las Vegas Raiders once again used a first-round pick on a player projected to go far lower in the draft. The pick of Leatherwood, who was widely projected to be a second-round pick, follows selections in recent years of players like Clelin Ferrell, Johnathan Abram and Damon Arnette at spots much higher than were expected.