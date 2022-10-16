Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch

Will Dak Prescott return from a fractured right thumb during the Dallas Cowboys' Sunday Night Football matchup against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles?

That's the question everyone is asking.

Prescott was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Despite the injury to their franchise quarterback, the Cowboys have managed to win. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has led the Cowboys to four consecutive victories since Prescott fractured the thumb in his throwing hand during a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cowboys (4-1), however, will face their biggest test of the season against the only undefeated team in the league – the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0). And first place in the division is on the line in the NFC East rivalry game.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, left, celebrates with QB Cooper Rush (10), after the team's 22-10 win in an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday night's game:

What time does Cowboys at Eagles start?

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 8:25 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in in Philadelphia.

What TV channel is Cowboys at Eagles on?

The game will be shown nationally on NBC with Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sidelines) on the call.

How can I watch Cowboys at Eagles online via live stream?

The game can be streamed live on the NBC Sports website, the NBC Sports app, Peacock, or FuboTV.

What are the odds for Cowboys at Eagles?

The Eagels are 6.5-point favorites with the over/under is 45.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

