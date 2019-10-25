Jerry Jones excited for Michael Bennett to join Cowboys: ‘He’s got war daddy in him’

While Michael Bennett’s time in New England didn’t go as planned, Jerry Jones has a good feeling about his newest addition to the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones, who cut a deal to acquire the defensive end from the Patriots on Thursday, thinks that Bennett will have no issue fitting in with the rest of the locker room in Dallas.

“He’s known as a great locker room personality,” Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “There’s nothing negative about him as an individual … He’s got war daddy in him when he gets on the field. I know that he’ll fit us great.”

The Cowboys traded away a seventh-round pick to the Patriots for Bennett on Thursday, ending a tumultuous six-game span in New England. Bennett picked up a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team after a disagreement with defensive line coach Bret Bielema, and sounded extremely over being in Foxborough when asked about it.

Dallas marks Bennett’s fourth team in just two years — he spent a season with the Philadelphia Eagles after a five year stint with the Seattle Seahawks before he landed in New England. Conflict with Bielema aside, it’s clear he wasn’t fitting in with the Patriots. He started just once in his six games there, only recording five total tackles and 2.5 sacks. The former Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler had 34 tackles and nine sacks with the Eagles in 2018.

Though it may take him some time to get adjusted to his new surroundings, Jones is a huge fan of Bennett — who could be a significant improvement for a Cowboys defense that is currently ninth in the league against the pass and 18th against the run.

“The thing about Michael is he’s got a great motor. He plays with a lot of passion and enthusiasm,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. He’s not the same guy one he straps on that helmet as he is when he’s away from his helmet. He’s really a great personality, a great guy. But, boy, when he gets in those football pads, he’s after it now. That’s exciting … From my standpoint, I know him personally. I’ve met him and his father before and knew him by the way of Martellus Bennett. So all of it fits.”

