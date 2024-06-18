Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones takes shot at Bengals in NFL antitrust testimony

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dinged the Cincinnati Bengals in court this week.

The NFL is facing a class-action lawsuit over its "Sunday Ticket" package, which allows out-of-market audiences to watch local broadcasts with a subscription. In testimony on Monday in Los Angeles, Jones, according to the Associated Press, defended the "Sunday Ticket" model, but said his team would be able to successfully sell rights individually.

The NFL currently negotiates its broadcast and streaming rights then splits the revenue evenly among its franchises.

“I am convinced I would make a lot more money than the Bengals,” Jones said according to the Associated Press. “I’m completely against each team doing TV deals. It is flawed.”

The Cowboys are the most-watched team in the NFL, averaging more than 25 million viewers per broadcast, according to Neilsen and Statista.

The Bengals recorded the second-highest audience (26.06 million, according to Neilsen) of the regular season for CBS when they beat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, as reported by Sports Media Watch.

The NFL accounted for 93 of the 100 most-watched TV broadcasts in 2023, according to Forbes, and the average audience for NFL games was 17.9 million viewers across linear and streaming platforms, according to Deadline.

The Cowboys, the NFL's most valuable franchise, host the Bengals on "Monday Night Football" on Dec. 9.

