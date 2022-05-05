Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones taken to hospital following 'minor' car accident

DALLAS — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was taken to a local hospital after a car accident Wednesday night, a person with knowledge of the incident confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly disclose the information.

The accident was “minor,” the person said, adding that the hospital visit was a “precautionary measure.”

Jones was released and resting at home before 11 p.m. local time, The Dallas Morning News reported.

WFAA-TV, Dallas’ ABC station, reported that Jones' injuries “aren’t serious” after an accident that occurred around 8:08 p.m. on a stormy Dallas night.

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was taken to the hospital in a precautionary measure after he was involved in a "minor" car accident.

Jones, who is 79 years old, also serves as general manager and led the team’s draft efforts last weekend from club headquarters at The Star.

'A good fit': Ezekiel Elliott supports Cowboys' selection of OL Tyler Smith in first round of NFL draft

'Put that thing down': Jerry Jones' antics highlight Cowboys’ explanation of drafting OT Tyler Smith

The Cowboys and Jones have had a tumultuous offseason that included the death of Jones’ decades-long executive assistant, court battles with a woman alleging Jones is her father, a medical procedure for Jones, public divorce proceedings for Cowboys chief brand officer Charlotte Jones, and Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph’s involvement in a shooting death.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones taken to hospital after minor car accident