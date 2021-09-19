Dallas Cowboys nearly pull off miracle at end of first half against Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the CBS call were discussing the fact this would be the first halftime score of 14-11 in NFL history.

Romo didn’t believe it was possible.

And the booth almost put the jinx on it happening.

Watch as Dak Prescott finds CeeDee Lamb, who manages to find open ground across the field as time is running out.

Accompanying Lamb is Ezekiel Elliott, who is just waiting — beckoning — for a lateral to complete what would be a spectacular TD.

Lamb eventually pitches off to the running back and Elliott heads to the end zone but is knocked out of bounds, just short.

At the half: Cowboys 14, Chargers 11. Phew!