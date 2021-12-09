Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons has hip injury; Tony Pollard will be game-time decision

Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons was limited in Thursday’s practice with a hip injury.

It’s the first time the linebacker has shown up on the team’s official injury report this season.

Running back Tony Pollard said his status will be a game-time decision. Pollard has plantar fasciitis, a foot injury that occurred on his 58-yard touchdown run last week against the New Orleans Saints.

The Cowboys (8-4) play the Washington Football Team (6-6) at noon Sunday at FedEx Field.

“I kind of picked my foot up a little higher and then when I put it down and pushed off I kind of felt a little tear in my plantar fasciitis,” said Pollard, who did not practice Thursday but did some work with trainers on the side. “That was the reason for such limited touches after that play. Because of the foot and dealing with it after that.”

The injury is improving, Pollard said, but he still has pain walking on it. Ezekiel Elliott has been dealing with a knee injury for more than a month.

“They say once you tear it, it actually heals better and you don’t feel it as much,” he said. “So I’m waiting until I get to that point.”