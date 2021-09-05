Dallas Cowboys lose Zack Martin for opener against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of Dak Prescott’s key protectors when they open the NFL season Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

COVID-19 is taking its toll on teams and players around the league, whether vaccinated, as breakthrough cases are all over. And the Cowboys’ Zack Martin was placed on the Reserve-COVID list on Sunday, meaning he will miss the opener.

Cowboys’ Pro-Bowl G Zack Martin has been placed on the Reserve-COVID list and is out for Thursday night’s regular-season opener against Tampa Bay. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2021

The Cowboys already were hurting on the O-line. Connor McGovern will start in place of Martin, who played in 10 games last season because of a concussion and calf injury.