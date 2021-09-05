Dallas Cowboys lose Zack Martin for opener against Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of Dak Prescott’s key protectors when they open the NFL season Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
COVID-19 is taking its toll on teams and players around the league, whether vaccinated, as breakthrough cases are all over. And the Cowboys’ Zack Martin was placed on the Reserve-COVID list on Sunday, meaning he will miss the opener.
Cowboys’ Pro-Bowl G Zack Martin has been placed on the Reserve-COVID list and is out for Thursday night’s regular-season opener against Tampa Bay.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2021
The Cowboys already were hurting on the O-line. Connor McGovern will start in place of Martin, who played in 10 games last season because of a concussion and calf injury.
Cowboys learned of RG Zack Martin’s positive COVID-19 test on Saturday morning. Their focus now is to prepare Connor McGovern to start Thursday vs. Bucs and hope RT La’el Collins (neck) avoids any setbacks in practice. All eyes on right side of O-line.
— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 5, 2021