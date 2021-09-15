Dallas Cowboys lose DeMarcus Lawrence to broken foot

Defense has been a problem in Dallas and it won’t be any easier for the upcoming weeks.

The Cowboys lost star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to a broken foot suffered in practice Wednesday.

Dallas, which plays at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, already was looking at being without its other defensive end Randy Gregory (COVID-19).

The #Cowboys best pass-rusher, Demarcus Lawrence is now out for the better part of the season. A broken foot, suffered in practice. Just terrible luck for Lawrence and the Dallas D. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2021

The Cowboys lost their opener to Tampa Bay on a field goal in the final seconds.

They have been hit hard already by illness, injuries, and suspension and the season has not reached its second game.

•Lose Zach Martin to COVID for Week 1

•Michael Gallup placed on IR with calf injury

•La’el Collins suspended 5 games for PED violations

•Randy Gregory tests positive for COVID

•DeMarcus Lawrence breaks foot, out indefinitely