Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers preseason game: Date, time, odds, how to watch

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers have been holding joint practices all week as they prepare for their preseason game Saturday.

Both teams had their openers last Saturday and both lost their respective games, though Dallas might have more reason to be concerned. The team led the NFL in penalties in 2021 and got out to a rough start this year, committing 17 that were accepted in a 17-7 loss to the Denver Broncos. After the game, coach Mike McCarthy said it was "clearly way too much."

McCarthy said he expects the majority of the team's starters to get rest Saturday. Chargers coach Brandon Staley had said he will have a similar plan, after he opted to give the team's first-stringers plenty of reps in the joint practices.

One quirk about this matchup: the Cowboys have lost four consecutive preseason games against the Chargers, with the last Dallas victory coming in 2010.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Denver.

Here is everything you need to know for the game:

What time does Cowboys at Chargers start?

Kickoff is Saturday at 10 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

What TV channel is Cowboys at Chargers on?

The game will be aired nationally on NFL Network (outside local markets).

The game will be aired locally in Los Angeles on KCBS-TV (CBS). In the Dallas area, the game will be broadcast on KTVT-TV (CBS).

How can I watch Cowboys at Chargers online via live stream?

Fans can live stream the game on fuboTV, as well as NFL+.

What are the odds for Cowboys at Chargers?

The Chargers are 3.5-point favorites with the over/under at 37.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

