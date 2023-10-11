Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 game

The Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) will be charged up from their bye week as they host the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) on Monday night to close out Week 6.

The Chargers are riding a two-game win streak, but have struggled with injuries on offense. They lost wide receiver Mike Williams in Week 3 to a torn ACL, but Austin Ekeler is expected to return this week after recovering from an ankle injury. On defense, Khalil Mack is tied for second in the league with six sacks on the year.

After a hot start to the season, the Cowboys have dropped two of their last three, including a 42-10 loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers last week. Dak Prescott threw three interceptions in the defeat. The usually staunch defense allowed 421 yards of offense. Dallas had a major loss of their own when Trevon Diggs tore his ACL earlier in the season.

The last time these two teams faced off, the Cowboys won 20-17 in 2021. Tony Pollard had 109 rushing yards.

Chargers vs. Cowboys odds, moneyline, over/under

The Cowboys are favorites to defeat the Chargers, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Cowboys (-2)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-130); Chargers (+110)

Over/under: 50.5

Tyler Dragon: Chargers 27, Cowboys 24

Will the Cowboys be able to bounce back after a humiliating loss in San Francisco? The Chargers are getting some reinforcements back after a much-needed bye, including running back Austin Ekeler. The rest will prove to be beneficial for the Chargers as the Cowboys lose back-to-back games in California.

Victoria Hernandez: Chargers 27, Cowboys 23

The Cowboys wowed the nation with their dominant 40-0 season opener and have shown moments of greatness. But since then, America's Team has failed to live up to their dominant reputation. The Chargers will be feeling fresh and the return of Austin Ekeler will give them a big boost.

Safid Deen: Chargers 34, Cowboys 28

The Cowboys need to get back on track after their beatdown in San Francisco, and will likely have home field advantage with fans traveling to SoFi Stadium. But the Chargers are coming off a bye, and Austin Ekeler could return from his ankle injury to help Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen offensively. I like the Chargers in a shootout on Monday night.

