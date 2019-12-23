Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch done for year, will undergo neck surgery

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will undergo a “minimally invasive” neck surgery in the coming weeks to fix a lingering nerve issue, and will miss the rest of the season, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Vander Esch has missed the Cowboys’ last five games with a bulging disk after taking a shot in their Oct. 20 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and has been listed as “week to week” ever since. The surgery is set to take place sometime next month, and Vander Esch should be fully healthy in plenty of time for training camp next summer.

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch to undergo “minimally invasive” neck surgery next month, source said. Vander Esch said Sunday he hoped to return for playoffs if team qualified. MRI today set him on different path. But full recovery expected before camp. https://t.co/NhbKahGJ9c — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 23, 2019

Vander Esch has played in just nine games this season, last taking the field in Week 11 for their win against the Detroit Lions. He was sidelined ahead of their game against the New England Patriots after the neck injury “flared up.” While Garrett said at the time his injury was not “career threatening,” an injury to the neck area is always a scary situation.

He will now officially miss Dallas’ Week 17 matchup against the Washington Redskins on Sunday afternoon. But with the Cowboys’ 17-9 loss to the Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln FInancial Field, which gave Philadelphia control of the NFC East, Vander Esch sounded doubtful that he was going to play regardless.

“At this point, with the way the season is going, it probably wouldn’t be very smart to play next week,” Vander Esch said, via the Dallas Morning News. “It’s one game, and it’s out of our control. If it was in our control, that’d be one thing. But it’s out of our control.”

The 23-year-old finished the year with 72 total tackles. He racked up 140 total tackles and two interceptions as a rookie last year with the Cowboys, picking up a Pro Bowl nod.

After a lingering neck injury kept him out of Dallas’ last five games, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is officially done for the season. (Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Xavier Su’a-Filo done after broken leg, surgery

After going down in the Cowboys’ loss to the Eagles on Sunday, offensive lineman Xavier Su’a-Filo is officially done for the season after suffering a broken bone in his lower leg, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Jason Garrett confirms LVE is out for the season and Xavier Su’a-Filo has a broken bone in his lower leg and is having surgery today. He’s out for the season. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) December 23, 2019

Su’a-Filo went down early with what was called a knee injury Sunday in Philadelphia, though later returned to the game. The 28-year-old didn’t last long, however, departing just plays later. He was then officially ruled out, and was seen leaving the stadium on crutches and in a protective boot.

He underwent surgery on Monday for the broken leg.

Su’a-Filo has played in 11 games for the Cowboys this season, his second with the team and sixth in the league after spending his first four years with the Houston Texans.

