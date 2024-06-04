Dallas Cowboys Legend Larry Allen Dies Suddenly At 52

The highly decorated offensive lineman died suddenly while in Mexico vacationing with his family.

Dallas Cowboys legend Larry died Sunday at the age of 52.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion died suddenly while in Mexico vacationing with his family, according to the Cowboys. It is not clear what led to the offensive lineman’s death.

“The National Football League is filled with gifted athletes, but only a rare few have combined the size, brute strength, speed, and agility of Larry Allen,” Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement Monday. “What he could do as an offensive lineman often defied logic and comprehension.”

Allen played 12 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He was part of the team that defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX in 1996.

In 2019, Allen was selected to the NFL’s 100 greatest players team. According to the Cowboys, Allen was the strongest player to play in the NFL, having bench pressed 700 pounds and squatted 900 pounds.

"Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL," the team said in a statement. "His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner."

Allen is survived by his wife, Janelle, his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III.

