Dallas Cowboys legend Allen dies aged 52

Larry Allen helped Dallas Cowboys to victory in Super Bowl 30 in January 1996 [Getty Images]

Dallas Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen has died aged 52.

The Cowboys said Allen died suddenly on Sunday, while on holiday with his family in Mexico.

A second-round draft pick in 1994, guard Allen spent 12 of his 14 seasons in the NFL with Dallas, helping them to victory over Pittsburgh Steelers at Super Bowl 30 in January 1996.

He ended his career with the San Francisco 49ers, with whom he earned his 11th and final Pro Bowl selection, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

The Cowboys said in a statement: "Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL.

"His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players defining what it meant to be a great team-mate, competitor and winner.

"He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle - whom he referred to as his heart and soul, his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III."