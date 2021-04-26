Dallas Cowboys LB Sean Lee retires after 11 seasons

Jordan Giorgio
·1 min read
Dallas Cowboys LB Sean Lee retires after 11 seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee is calling it a career after 11 seasons in the National Football League.

Charlotte J. Anderson, the Cowboys' Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer, confirmed the news on her Twitter account. 

"Thanks for the memories, Sean Lee! The @dallascowboys are a better organization because of you ... your leadership, your talent, your emotion, and your commitment. Your Star will continue to shine brightly as a legend of our game!"

The two-time Pro-Bowler was drafted out of Penn State in 2010 and played all 11 seasons with the Cowboys. Throughout his career, Lee battled a laundry list of injuries including his hamstring, wrist, toe, neck, and knee missing a total of 58 total games, including the entire 2014 season. 

When he was on the field, Lee was known as the ultimate leader and will retire by ranking eighth in Cowboys history in tackles, with 995 career stops.

A formal announcement from the 34-year-old is expected to be released this week, according to the team.

