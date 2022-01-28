Jerry Jones said Mike McCarthy's job was never in danger, goal was always to keep Dan Quinn
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dallas CowboysLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Dan QuinnAmerican football player and coach
- Mike McCarthyAmerican football coach
Despite all of the rumors and speculation, including from Jerry Jones himself, Mike McCarthy’s job leading the Dallas Cowboys was apparently never in jeopardy this season.
Jones, speaking on 105.3 The Fan on Friday morning, insisted that he was never going to fire McCarthy after the earlier this month.
In fact, Jones and McCarthy were working together to try and keep defensive coordinator Dan Quinn with the team.
“The idea of Mike twisting in the wind wasn’t the case at all,” Jones said, . “We were trying to keep Dan Quinn and maintain continuity on the coaching staff.”
Dan Quinn returning to Cowboys despite interest
Quinn, the former Atlanta Falcons head coach, had widespread interest among teams with open head jobs. He interviewed with the Broncos, Bears, Giants, Vikings and Dolphins — and was asked, but turned down, the chance to interview with the Jaguars — .
Quinn, who initially signed a deal with the Cowboys through the 2023 season, turned down the chance to lead a team again so he can sign an extension with Dallas “for years to come,” Jones said.
“I experienced seeing coaches turn down a head-coaching job for our situation, so I was really trying hard meeting with Dan and Mike,” Jones said, .
It’s unclear if offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will return next season, as he has had similar interest throughout the NFL and is still interviewing with teams.
But what about Jerry Jones’ comments?
Part of the rumors surrounding McCarthy’s job security came right from Jones himself, who .
Though , his comments didn’t make it feel as if McCarthy was safe. McCarthy, who was , has gone 18-15 in his two seasons in Dallas.
“The bottom line is, yes, I’m very, very frustrated and upset that … we have used up some very talented players over the last few years,” Jones .
“I’ve got a lot to think about regarding these coaches,” Jones in the days after the loss. “I’ve got a lot to think about regarding scouts. I’ve got a lot to think about regarding various aspects of the organization.”
His comments, Jones said on Friday, were due to a “competitive situation” regarding Quinn and others.