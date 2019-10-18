Jerry Jones doesn’t have any interest in signing Antonio Brown amid Dallas’ struggles

While former Cowboys star Michael Irvin may think it’s a good idea, Dallas owner Jerry Jones has no interest in signing Antonio Brown after the team’s recent struggles.

It’s not just the immense baggage that would come with signing Brown that has Jones uninterested, however. He simply believes in the wide receivers he has.

“I don’t want to be talking about any other player,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, via NBC Sports. “I like our depth. We’ve got guys that we haven’t seen. We’ve got some players out there that I think give us as good a depth at receiver that we have on the squad — let me be real clear about that — as I’ve seen us have in years. “So I’m not speaking to Antonio. I’m not speaking to anybody, but I believe we would go with the depth we have.”

After posting a perfect 3-0 record to start the season, the Cowboys have now lost three straight heading into Sunday night’s critical NFC East matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The team’s stop receivers have been dropping like flies in recent weeks, too. Amari Cooper went down in the first three plays against the Jets with a thigh bruise, and Randall Cobb missed the game entirely due to a back injury. It’s unclear if either will be able to play on Sunday night. Michael Gallup, who had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and missed a pair of games early, has been limited at practice this week, too.

The injuries, paired with the recent struggles, is what prompted Irvin — the NFL Hall-of-Famer who played for the Cowboys from 1988-1999 — to say that it would be worth signing Brown.

Brown, though, hasn’t played in the league since he was released by the New England Patriots after he was accused several times of rape, sexual misconduct and “reprehensible behavior,” among other issues that surfaced during his tumultuous offseason.

“Where we find help? I don’t care,” Irvin said on Wednesday. “I don’t care about media relations or a public-relations nightmare. “Maybe we should just go pick [Brown] up for a week or two.”

Based on Jones’ comments Friday, though, that won’t be happening anytime soon.

