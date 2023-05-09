Dallas Cowboys invite Elon quarterback Matthew McKay for tryout at rookie minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys talked about getting a quarterback leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft.

But seven rounds went by and the Cowboys didn’t get one.

They also signed a full class of undrafted rookies without adding a quarterback.

With the team needing a quarterback to throw at the rookie minicamp Friday and Saturday, the Cowboys invited Elon’s Matthew McKay to join them.

McKay, who went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, has taken a circuitous route to his tryout with the Cowboys this weeked.

He began his career at North Carolina State and spent three seasons there before going to Montana State, where he passed for 2,201 yards with 17 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in 2021.

He spent 2022 at Elon where completed 61% of his passes for 2,690 yards, 21 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He also rushed for 458 yards and 3 touchdowns.

In his college career, he passed for 5,708 yards with 41 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He ran for 873 yards and 10 touchdowns.