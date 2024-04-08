Dallas Cowboys host former Alabama RB Jase McClellan for a pre-draft visit

A lot of changes appear to be coming for the Dallas Cowboys organization in the next year or two. Franchise quarterback Dak Prescott seems to be on his way out of town after this upcoming season given the lack of contract extension talks. This comes after the departure of long-time RB Ezekiel Elliott a season ago and Tony Pollard this offseason. So, it might be the NFL’s worst-kept secret that Dallas is looking to retool.

With Trey Lance sitting as a backup already and Dak on the roster through the 2024 season, I doubt they make any big quarterback moves this year. However, with only Deuce Vaughn on the roster, it appears as if Dallas will be in the market for a running back. Between Elliot, Pollard and Vaughn, all were found in the draft, and I think that’s what the Cowboys will be doing again this year.

The Cowboys’ first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft will be at No. 24 overall. There have been strong rumors linking the Cowboys to Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson, however, it also appears as if they have been testing the waters for an RB. The Cowboys hosted former Alabama Crimson Tide RB Jase McClellan for top 30 pre-draft visit this week. McClellan played his high school ball at Aledo, so I am sure it would be a dream come true for the Alabama bruiser.

Alabama RB Jase McClellan had a top 30 pre-draft visit with the Dallas Cowboys today, per source — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) April 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire