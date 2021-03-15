Dallas Cowboys had 17 players set to become unrestricted free agents. Now it’s 13

With quarterback Dak Prescott now signed to a long-term deal., the Dallas Cowboys prepare to address the 17 players they have who are set to become unrestricted free agents.

None are marquee prospects the team is placing a high priority to return with big money deals.

Backup tackle Cam Erving is actually the first one headed out of the door, agreeing to a 2-year, $10 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.

The contract can’t become official until the start of free agency on Wednesday.

With left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La’el Collins expected back after missing much of last season with injuries, the Cowboys weren’t going to pay to keep Erving as the swing tackle.

In fact, he made just five starts in 2020 due to his own injuries.

The Cowboys are comforted by the experience Brandon Knight and Terrence Steele got last year, making nine and 14 starts, respectively, at tackle.

They could also address the position in the draft.

The Cowboys also saw linebacker Joe Thomas agree to terms on a one-year deal for $2 million with the Houston Texans on Monday. And they retained fifth receiver and special teams player Noah Brown on a one-year deal.

As far as the other free agents, the big questions are who will walk out of the door next and who will the Cowboys retain, if anyone?

According to sources, the are parting ways with longsnapper L.P. Ladouceur after 16 seasons.

The team is in talks with Los Angeles Rams free agent Jake McQuaide to replace Ladouceur, who has played 253 games for the Cowboys, the second most in club history.

Linebacker Sean Lee is expected to retire and defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford is contemplating his future as well.

It will be intriguing to see what the Cowboys do with defensive end Aldon Smith, who recorded five sacks and was solid in his first year playing football since 2015. But he was brought in to play outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme.

Is he a good fit for the 4-3 the team will employ under new coordinator Dan Quinn?

Story continues

The Cowboys are most certainly going to address cornerback in the draft. And they might consider a veteran free agent like Richard Sherman to help with the learning curve because of his experience with Quinn from their days in Seattle.

So what does that mean for free agents Chido Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis? Awuzie started 42 games the last four years and Lewis was their top slot cornerback the past two seasons.

Neither are considered difference makers or priorities to return.

The same is true at safety with Xavier Woods, a three-year starter at the position. The Cowboys will address safety in the draft and will entertain some bargain options in free agency.

The team has already shown some interest in safety Damontae Kazee. A fifth-round pick out of San Diego State in 2017, Kazee spent the last four seasons in Atlanta with Quinn.

He started 29 games in 2018 and 2019, recording 10 interceptions in those two seasons.

Kazee started the first four games of the 2020 season before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. He is fully healthy an option for the Cowboys at the right price.

With Thomas gone, the Cowboys could also target a veteran at linebacker, where the Cowboys only have Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith as proven performers under contract.

The team plans to look at options in the draft.