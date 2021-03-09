Dallas Cowboys eliminate themselves from Russell Wilson sweepstakes

Dylan Mickanen
·2 min read
Dallas Cowboys eliminate themselves from Russell Wilson sweepstakes originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Cross one trade destination off of Russell Wilson's list.

While the Seahawks signal-caller hasn't demanded a trade yet, his camp did leak a list of his preferred four trade destinations to the media: the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints. Wilson has a no-trade clause and can veto any trade Seattle arranges, giving him extra leverage. 

Well, Dallas is no longer an option. 

The Cowboys agreed to sign Dak Prescott to a record-breaking four-year, $160 million deal with an NFL record $126 million guaranteed Monday afternoon. The first three seasons average $42 million per year, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

The agreement involves a no-trade clause, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann]

Prescott getting a no-trade clause means he, like Wilson, can void any deal Dallas agrees to involving the Mississippi State alumnus. 

Any proposed deal between Prescott and Wilson would likely involve the two players and there's little chance both players agree to void their no-trade clause. This signing effectively means the pipe dream of Wilson playing in a Cowboys uniform is dead, at least in the imminent future. 

The chances of a swap was already unlikely given what a terrible precedent it would set among NFL players seeing Dak break his leg, Dallas says he will be taken care of, and then trade him away at the first opportunity. 

Now, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have shown they take care of their own and any strife between them and Prescott is water under the bridge. After playing on the franchise tag for a season, Prescott has been signed long-term. 

Perhaps, the Seahawks can learn a thing or two from Dallas on how to salvage a rocky relationship.  

