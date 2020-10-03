Dallas Cowboys DT Trysten Hill fined for gator-roll tackle on Chris Carson

Trysten Hill fined for gator-roll tackle on Chris Carson originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

If you have ever seen an alligator attack its prey, it’s not a pretty site.

This is where the term ‘gator roll’ comes into play. It’s a swift and fast move that an alligator will do to contain and wound its prey.

It is the same move that Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill did to Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson last Sunday at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.

Here is what happened.

This is one of the dirtiest plays I’ve seen in *any* sport in a long time.



*This* is how you end someone’s season.



I hope the league punishes (suspends) Trysten Hill swiftly. Thankfully Chris Carson walked off the field under his own power. #SEAvsDAL pic.twitter.com/Wnxj6uciJR — Dakarai Turner (@Dakarai_Turner) September 28, 2020

Clearly, Carson was already on the ground making the extra ‘gator roll’ move completely unnecessary. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, as well as a few teammates, were ‘really pissed’ about the play.

The Cowboys’ defensive tackle will now pay for his egregious tactics, literally.

On Saturday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Hill will have to pay a fine for the tackle, as well as an additional fine for a hit on quarterback Russell Wilson.

#Cowboys DT Trysten Hill was fined $6,522 for unnecessary roughness — twisting Chris Carson’s leg — and another $6,522 for roughing Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter against the #Seahawks last week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 3, 2020

First he tried to rip Chris Carson's leg off earlier in the drive, now another dirty play from #Cowboys Trysten Hill.pic.twitter.com/PGEmZPs8ir — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2020

At least the injury to Carson did not end up being worse that it looked. Carson was listed as questionable on Seattle’s injury report heading into week four against the Miami Dolphins in South Beach. However, the running back was a full participant at Friday’s practice and looks good to go for Sunday.

Chris Carson (knee) was a full participant on Friday. So yeah, he'll be playing against the Dolphins. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) October 2, 2020

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann and special guest Adam Lefkoe].