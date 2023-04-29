The Dallas Cowboys look to go from good to great in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Dallas won a playoff game last season but lost in the NFC Divisional round, leaving the Cowboys just short of an NFC title game again.

Here's the Cowboys' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL DRAFT TRACKER: NFL Draft 2023: Day 1 picks, live instant grades, trades, tracker, updates

OUR FINAL MOCK DRAFT: Ran Carthon makes his move to build best roster possible

Dallas Cowboys 2023 NFL Draft picks

1st Round, No. 26 overall | Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Smith will be able to play on all downs once he adapts to the pro game. He's one of the best in the class in absorbing blocks without giving up ground in the run game, and he has some juice in pass rushing too.

2nd Round, No. 58 overall | Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Schoonmaker is going to be a third down machine at some point in his career with his short to immediate route running ability. If he can learn how to win balls in the air, he could take off.

3rd Round, No. 90 overall | DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

Instant grade: B

Analysis: A good athlete, Overshown should be a good special teamer as a rookie.

NFL Draft 2023 team-by-team picks, grades

AFC

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Patriots | Jets

AFC South: Texans | Colts | Jaguars | Titans

AFC North: Ravens | Bengals | Browns | Steelers

AFC West: Broncos | Chiefs | Raiders | Chargers

NFC

NFC East: Cowboys | Giants | Eagles | Commanders

NFC South: Falcons | Panthers | Saints | Buccaneers

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC West: Cardinals | Rams | 49ers | Seahawks

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dallas Cowboys draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft